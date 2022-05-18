Skip to main content

LeBron James Has An Answer To Kevin Durant's Question

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) replied to a tweet sent out by Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets). The Lakers missed the playoffs, while the Nets lost in the first-round to the Boston Celtics.

On Tuesday night, Kevin Durant sent out a tweet from his Twitter account that thousands of people have been responding too. 

One of the people that responded to the Brooklyn Nets superstar's question was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. 

Durant's tweet: "Which centers from the 90s would be in the mvp conversation if they played in todays nba?"

James' response: "Shaq, Dream, Admiral." 

The two players have been arguably the best players of the last ten seasons in the NBA.  

Yet, neither is currently in the playoffs as the Lakers missed the postseason and the play-in tournament (11th seed), and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.   

Therefore, the two teams that were supposed to make the NBA Finals, ended the 2022 season without winning a single game in the playoffs. 

James is 37-years-old, while Durant is 33-years-old, so they are getting up their in age, but both players are still easily top-ten in the NBA. 

Durant has won two NBA Championships (both with the Golden State Warriors), while James has won four titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.   

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10866048_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Has An Answer To Kevin Durant's Question

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Has A Viral Question

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_18290075_168388303_lowres
Draft

Full 2022 NBA Draft Order: First and Second Rounds

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18131962_168388303_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown Makes His Defender Look Silly

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16478284_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Who Will Have The 1st Overall Pick In The 2022 NBA Draft

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18289639_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Order: Full Results and Order

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_16062870_168388303_lowres
Betting

Here's Who The Public Is Betting On In Game 1

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17673173_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Initial Injury Report For Game 1 Against Mavs

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17693331_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Heat's Starting Lineups For Game 1

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago