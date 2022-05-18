LeBron James Has An Answer To Kevin Durant's Question

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) replied to a tweet sent out by Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets). The Lakers missed the playoffs, while the Nets lost in the first-round to the Boston Celtics.

On Tuesday night, Kevin Durant sent out a tweet from his Twitter account that thousands of people have been responding too.

One of the people that responded to the Brooklyn Nets superstar's question was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Durant's tweet: "Which centers from the 90s would be in the mvp conversation if they played in todays nba?"

James' response: "Shaq, Dream, Admiral."

The two players have been arguably the best players of the last ten seasons in the NBA.

Yet, neither is currently in the playoffs as the Lakers missed the postseason and the play-in tournament (11th seed), and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, the two teams that were supposed to make the NBA Finals, ended the 2022 season without winning a single game in the playoffs.

James is 37-years-old, while Durant is 33-years-old, so they are getting up their in age, but both players are still easily top-ten in the NBA.

Durant has won two NBA Championships (both with the Golden State Warriors), while James has won four titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

Related stories on NBA basketball