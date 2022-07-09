Viral Video Of LeBron James Helping Scottie Pippen Jr.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 104-84 in NBA Summer League.

During the game, Scottie Pippen Jr. fell to the ground as he went to the basket for a layup, and he was helped up by LeBron James.

The video is going viral on Twitter and was shared by Bleacher Report after originally being posted by the Lakers.

Pippen Jr. finished his night with 19 points.

The 21-year-old is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who won six titles with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

He played college basketball at Vanderbilt, and signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

