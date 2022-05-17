Skip to main content

LeBron Answers Question About How Many More Years He Can Play

LeBron James was asked by a fan on Twitter how many more years he can play in the NBA. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers over his legendary NBA career.

On Monday, NBA Twitter got a nice surprise as LeBron James held a question and answer that thousands of people responded too. 

James answered several questions from fans including some intriguing ones such as how many more years does he think that he can play in the NBA. 

Fan: "How many more years you got in you bron?"

James: "The way I feel, I can go on for a min to be honest. It's really up to me and my mental staying fresh/sharp! I'm still psycho driven!"

James has been in the NBA since he was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. 

He is now 37-years-old, and just finished up his 18th season in the NBA. 

Over his 18-years, he has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Cavaliers (again) and now the Los Angeles Lakers. 

He won two titles with Miami, one title (his second tenure) with Cleveland and has won one title with Los Angeles. 

This season, the Lakers missed the NBA Playoffs, but James did average 30.3 points per game. 

LeBron Answers Question About How Many More Years He Can Play

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
