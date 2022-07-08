Skip to main content
Lonnie Walker's Viral Tweet After Signing With Lakers

Lonnie Walker's Viral Tweet After Signing With Lakers

Lonnie Walker IV sent out a tweet after officially signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lonnie Walker IV sent out a tweet after officially signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday, Lonnie Walker IV sent out a tweet after officially signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.   

The post is going viral on Twitter, and has over 14,000 likes in less than 24 hours.  

Walker's tweet: "Beyond humbled and blessed ! Time to lock in let’s go!!!! Putting on that purple and gold is truly surreal ………. P.S leave me open"

The former University of Miami star was the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.  

The Spurs are the only team that he has played for so far in his career. 

The 23-year-old averaged 12.1 points in 70 games last season. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16072156_168388303_lowres
News

Lonnie Walker's Viral Tweet After Signing With Lakers

By Ben Stinar51 seconds ago
USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
News

Key Golden State Warriors Player Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18533184_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Tweets Video That Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18011208_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Sign 2022 Draft Pick To Two-Way Contract

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17523667_168388303_lowres
News

Memphis Grizzlies Agree To New Three-Year Extension With John Konchar

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17625676_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Sign Two-Way Player To New Contract

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_18042298_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_17210383_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls Announce Signing Of 2x All-Star

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_17675327_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Latest Report About Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago