Lonnie Walker's Viral Tweet After Signing With Lakers
Lonnie Walker IV sent out a tweet after officially signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Wednesday, Lonnie Walker IV sent out a tweet after officially signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The post is going viral on Twitter, and has over 14,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Walker's tweet: "Beyond humbled and blessed ! Time to lock in let’s go!!!! Putting on that purple and gold is truly surreal ………. P.S leave me open"
The former University of Miami star was the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs are the only team that he has played for so far in his career.
The 23-year-old averaged 12.1 points in 70 games last season.
