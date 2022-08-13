Antonio Brown Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent IG Post

Recently, seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post.

James posted a photo of his two sons Bryce and Bronny.

The picture also went viral on Twitter, and was captured by Brian Bosché.

James wrote in the caption: WOW WOW WOW!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥. My damn boys!! 🥺🥺Partners In Crime!! #YoungKings🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑 @bronny @_justbryce 📸 @brian.bosche"

Brown left a comment with several emojis.

Antonio Brown's Comment

On Thursday, James sent out an emotional tweet as he was watching Bryce and Bronny play together.

James on Thursday: "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

As for Brown, he is one of the best players to ever play in the NFL.

He has played for the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his career.

In 2021, he won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Right now, he is a free agent available for any team in the league to sign, and he is currently 34-years-old.

He played the first nine seasons of his career for the Steelers, before a brief stint with the Patriots and part of two seasons for the Bucs.

As for James, he is coming off a season where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Even at 37-years-old, he is one of the top-ten players in the world.