Skip to main content
LOOK: Antonio Brown Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent IG Post

LOOK: Antonio Brown Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent IG Post

Antonio Brown commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post. Brown is currently a free agent, and he has played for the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his career. In 2021, he won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Bucs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recently, seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post.

James posted a photo of his two sons Bryce and Bronny. 

The picture also went viral on Twitter, and was captured by Brian Bosché. 

James wrote in the caption: WOW WOW WOW!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥. My damn boys!! 🥺🥺Partners In Crime!! #YoungKings🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑 @bronny @_justbryce 📸 @brian.bosche"

Brown left a comment with several emojis. 

Antonio Brown's Comment 

Antonio Brown's Comment 

On Thursday, James sent out an emotional tweet as he was watching Bryce and Bronny play together. 

James on Thursday: "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

As for Brown, he is one of the best players to ever play in the NFL. 

He has played for the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his career.   

In 2021, he won the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Bucs. 

Right now, he is a free agent available for any team in the league to sign, and he is currently 34-years-old.  

He played the first nine seasons of his career for the Steelers, before a brief stint with the Patriots and part of two seasons for the Bucs. 

As for James, he is coming off a season where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest.

Even at 37-years-old, he is one of the top-ten players in the world.

USATSI_17443885_168388303_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Comments On LeBron James' Most Recent IG Post

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17543584_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Posted Something To Instagram

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_12929549_168388303_lowres
News

The 6th Overall Pick In The 2019 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_11702201_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Should The Lakers Bring Back Lance Stephenson?

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_8174866_168388303_lowres
News

Look At Brandon Jennings' Viral Tweet About Kobe Bryant

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_17189529_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jason Kidd Tweeted A Photo

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17388119_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: This Video Of Alex Caruso Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet On Saturday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17537971_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: The Warriors Are Reportedly Playing The Lakers To Open Up The 2022-23 Season

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago