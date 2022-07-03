Los Angeles Clippers Star Signs With The New York Knicks

Skip to main content
On Thursday, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Isaiah Hartenstein has left the Los Angeles Clippers to sign with the New York Knicks. 

Charania: "Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed to a two-year, $16 million-plus deal with the New York Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fully guaranteed deal for Hartenstein." 

The 2017 second-round pick averaged 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Clippers last season.   

He is just 24-years-old, so he could be a value signing for the Knicks, and still has a lot of room for improvement.  

The Knicks made the NBA Playoffs as the fourth seed in 2021, but they regressed last season missing the playoffs and the play-in tournament as the 11th seed. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

