Los Angeles Clippers Star Signs With The New York Knicks

On Thursday, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Isaiah Hartenstein has left the Los Angeles Clippers to sign with the New York Knicks.

Charania: "Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein has agreed to a two-year, $16 million-plus deal with the New York Knicks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fully guaranteed deal for Hartenstein."

The 2017 second-round pick averaged 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Clippers last season.

He is just 24-years-old, so he could be a value signing for the Knicks, and still has a lot of room for improvement.

The Knicks made the NBA Playoffs as the fourth seed in 2021, but they regressed last season missing the playoffs and the play-in tournament as the 11th seed.

