Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted About Steph Curry

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Steph Curry after he won the first ever Western Conference Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Maviecks in Game 5.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-110 on Thursday evening to win Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and advance to the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry was named as the first ever Earvin Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP Award winner.

Afterwards, Johnson sent out a tweet congratulating Curry.

Johnson's tweet: "Congratulations to my good friends Golden State Owners Peter Guber and Joe Lacob, Head Coach Steve Kerr, the entire coaching staff, all of the Golden State players, and the entire Golden State organization for advancing to the NBA Finals!"

The Warriors will now face off with the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals for a chance at the title.

The Celtics have a 3-2 lead over the Heat, so they can advance with a win in Game 6 on Friday night.

This is the sixth time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Finals in the last eight years.

