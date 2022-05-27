Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted About Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-110 on Thursday evening to win Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and advance to the NBA Finals.
Steph Curry was named as the first ever Earvin Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP Award winner.
Afterwards, Johnson sent out a tweet congratulating Curry.
Johnson's tweet: "Congratulations to my good friends Golden State Owners Peter Guber and Joe Lacob, Head Coach Steve Kerr, the entire coaching staff, all of the Golden State players, and the entire Golden State organization for advancing to the NBA Finals!"
The Warriors will now face off with the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals for a chance at the title.
The Celtics have a 3-2 lead over the Heat, so they can advance with a win in Game 6 on Friday night.
This is the sixth time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Finals in the last eight years.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.