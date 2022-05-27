Skip to main content

Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted About Steph Curry

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Steph Curry after he won the first ever Western Conference Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Maviecks in Game 5.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-110 on Thursday evening to win Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and advance to the NBA Finals. 

Steph Curry was named as the first ever Earvin Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP Award winner. 

Afterwards, Johnson sent out a tweet congratulating Curry. 

Johnson's tweet: "Congratulations to my good friends Golden State Owners Peter Guber and Joe Lacob, Head Coach Steve Kerr, the entire coaching staff, all of the Golden State players, and the entire Golden State organization for advancing to the NBA Finals!"

The Warriors will now face off with the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals for a chance at the title. 

The Celtics have a 3-2 lead over the Heat, so they can advance with a win in Game 6 on Friday night. 

This is the sixth time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Finals in the last eight years. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18237759_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17966526_168388303_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Have Announced Their Starting Lineup For Game 6

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_18104085_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Quote After Game 5

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_18237761_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Intriguing Quote After Game 5

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
Rick Carlisle with Luka Doncic
News

Rick Carlisle Predicted a Special Mavericks Playoff Run in January, Praised Luka Doncic

By Scott Agness49 minutes ago
USATSI_18365181_168388303_lowres
News

What We Learned From Mavericks-Warriors Western Conference Finals Series

By Brett Siegel53 minutes ago
USATSI_17947077_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18219903_168388303_lowres
News

Luka Doncic's Bold Quote After Getting Eliminated

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18196625_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Put On His Instagram Story After The Warriors Won The West

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago