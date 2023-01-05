Los Angeles Lakers Make Another Roster Move Before Wednesday’s Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled Max Christie from the G League before Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Miami Heat in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier in the day, the team sent rookie Max Christie to their G League affiliate (the South Bay Lakers).

However, just a few hours later, they recalled him back to the NBA, and he will be active for Wednesday’s game against the Heat.

Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Update: Lakers announce they have recalled Max Christie from the South Bay Lakers."

LeBron James was ruled out for the game (illness), so it makes sense why they recalled Christie right after.

Christie was the 35th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has played in 19 games for the Lakers this season.

The former Michigan State star is averaging 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest and shooting 41.3% from the three-point range.

In five G League games, the 19-year-old has been excellent.

He has averages of 14.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest on an extraordinary 54.9% from the field and 65.0% from the three-point range.

While he could take some time to develop, Christie has shown he has the potential to be a solid shooter in the pros.

Last month, the Lakers lost to the Heat 112-98 on the road in Miami (Christie did not play in the game).

The Lakers come into the night in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 16-21 in 37 games.

With a victory over the Heat, they can pass the Oklahoma City Thunder to become the 12th seed in the Western Conference.