LeBron James Did This Exactly 19 Years Ago

On this day 19 years ago, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James signed his first deal with Nike. James has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in addition to the Lakers.

On this day (May 22) 19 years ago, LeBron James signed his first ever deal with Nike. 

Everyone knew that James was going to be the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, and he did not need to go to college.

Therefore, he had the opportunity to sign with practically any other company, and as Bleacher Report notes; Adidas and Reebok.

The eventual NBA legend chose to sign with Nike, and he has never left the company. 

James was the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they got to the NBA Finals during his first tenure there but never won a title.  

He then went to the Miami Heat where they won two titles and went to the NBA Finals in all four years that he was there. 

After Miami, he returned to Cleveland and they won the 2016 title against the Golden State Warriors. 

His most recent title came with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. 

