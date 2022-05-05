LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. With Devin Booker At Game 2

Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. is at Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening.

Los Angeles Rams superstar Odell Beckham Jr. is in attendance at the game, and a photo was caught of Beckham Jr. and All-Star Devin Booker.

The Rams are coming off winning the Super Bowl earlier in the year.

As for the Suns, they finished the season as the top seed in the Western Conference and had the best record in the entire NBA.

In the first-round, the Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in six games to advance to the second-round.

Last season, was Booker's first time in the NBA Playoffs, and with Chris Paul they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

As for the Mavs, they are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011 when they defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Jason Kidd has been doing a fantastic job in his first season as the head coach of the Mavs.

They beat the Utah Jazz in six games in the first-round.

