LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. With Devin Booker At Game 2

Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. is at Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening. 

Los Angeles Rams superstar Odell Beckham Jr. is in attendance at the game, and a photo was caught of Beckham Jr. and All-Star Devin Booker. 

The Rams are coming off winning the Super Bowl earlier in the year.  

As for the Suns, they finished the season as the top seed in the Western Conference and had the best record in the entire NBA.  

In the first-round, the Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans in six games to advance to the second-round.  

Last season, was Booker's first time in the NBA Playoffs, and with Chris Paul they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

As for the Mavs, they are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since 2011 when they defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. 

Jason Kidd has been doing a fantastic job in his first season as the head coach of the Mavs.

They beat the Utah Jazz in six games in the first-round. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance. CLICK HERE.

 

