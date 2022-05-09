Here's What Luka Doncic Said After Game 4

Luka Doncic met with the media after the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Texas.

The Phoenix Suns won the first two games of their second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona with ease.

Therefore, when they went to Texas for Games 3 and 4, it felt as if they had all of the momentum.

However, the Mavs have struck back and won the last two games to tie up the series at 2-2.

The Mavs won the most recent game by a score of 111-101 on Sunday afternoon before the teams head back to Arizona for Game 5.

Luka Doncic finished with 26 points and 11 assists in the win, and he met with the media postgame.

This is the first time in Doncic's career that he has been to the second-round of the playoffs (they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first-round in back-to-back seasons), and it's also the first time that the franchise has been to the second-round since the 2011 season.

As for the Suns, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last year.

The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference, while the Mavs are the fourth seed.

