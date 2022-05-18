Here's What Luka Doncic Said About Draymond Green

Skip to main content

Luka Doncic's Bold Quote About Draymond Green

Luka Doncic spoke about Draymond Green before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are playing Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in California, and on Tuesday Luka Doncic met with the media. 

"I have so much respect for Draymond," Doncic said. 

Doncic went on to have even higher praise for the All-Star forward. 

"Obviously Klay and Steph, incredible offensive guys," Doncic said. "But you know, I think the key to the Warriors team is Draymond."

The Mavs are the fourth seed in the west, and they beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round and the Phoenix Suns in the second-round.

Their series against the Suns came to an end on Sunday night, while the Warriors have been off for nearly a week (they ended their series with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday).

The Warriors are in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019, while the Mavs are out of the first-round of the playoffs since 2011. 

