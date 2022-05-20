Luka Doncic's Final Status For Game 2
The Golden State Warriors are once again hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night in California.
For the game, Luka Doncic is not on the injury report, and even though he was reportedly ill, he will play in the game (the Dallas Morning News reported).
The Warriors won the first game of the series in a blowout on Wednesday night, so they can take a 2-0 lead in the series with another win on Friday.
This is their first time in the playoffs since the 2019 season, but prior to the two-year drought they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three NBA Championships during that span.
As for the Mavs, they are out of the first-round of the playoffs for the first time in Doncic's career and the first time since the 2011 season for the franchise.
In 2011, they beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win the title.
