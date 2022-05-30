Skip to main content

What? Massive News About Heat-Celtics Game 7

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Mike Breen will not call Game 7 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Sunday night due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, and for the game there was some big news announced earlier in the day.  

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN announcer Mike Breen has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be on the call for the game. 

Marchand's tweet: "Mike Breen will not call tonight's Game 7 due to testing positive for COVID, an ESPN spokesman told The Post. Breen feels fine and the hope is for him to be available for Game 1 of the Finals. Mark Jones will replace Breen on Game 7 of Heat-Celtics tonight."

Breen is widely regarded as one of the best commentators in all of sports, and he brings a lot of excitement to the game. 

Therefore, many fans on Twitter were disappointed by the news that he would not be broadcasting such a big game on Sunday night. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18306374_168388303_lowres
News

Massive News About Heat-Celtics Game 7

By Ben Stinar41 seconds ago
USATSI_18373232_168388303_lowres
News

Game 7 Starting Lineups For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16967711_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17135361_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Kyle Lowry's Final Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17135357_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Tyler Herro's Final Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18373342_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Marcus Smart's Final Injury Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18306081_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Eastern Conference Finals: Latest Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18325775_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Most Recent Injury Status For Game 7 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18305518_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Latest Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago