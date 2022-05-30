What? Massive News About Heat-Celtics Game 7
The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida, and for the game there was some big news announced earlier in the day.
According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN announcer Mike Breen has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be on the call for the game.
Marchand's tweet: "Mike Breen will not call tonight's Game 7 due to testing positive for COVID, an ESPN spokesman told The Post. Breen feels fine and the hope is for him to be available for Game 1 of the Finals. Mark Jones will replace Breen on Game 7 of Heat-Celtics tonight."
Breen is widely regarded as one of the best commentators in all of sports, and he brings a lot of excitement to the game.
Therefore, many fans on Twitter were disappointed by the news that he would not be broadcasting such a big game on Sunday night.
