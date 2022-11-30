Mavs' Star Ejected For Flagrant-2 Foul On Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas on Tuesday night.

During the second half, Mavs' star Spencer Dinwiddie was ejected (Flagrant-2 foul) for an elbow to the face of Jordan Poole.

The elbow did not appear intentional, and it was all friendly between the two players as Dinwiddie left the court.

Many fans on Twitter did not appear to agree with the call to eject Dinwiddie from the game.

Dinwiddie is averaging 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

In addition, he is shooting 47.8% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range.

He is one of the top players for the Mavs, so it is disappointing that he won't be finishing out the game.

The Mavs came into the night as one of the coldest teams in the league.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

However, they are a good team at home (8-3 in the 11 games they have hosted in Dallas).

Coming into the night, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-10 record in 19 games.

As for the Warriors, they got off to a slow start to the year but have caught fire as of late.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

The defending NBA Champions are the eighth seed in the west with an 11-10 record in 21 games.