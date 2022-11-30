Skip to main content

Mavs' Star Ejected For Flagrant-2 Foul On Jordan Poole

Spencer Dinwiddie was ejected (Flagrant-2 foul) from Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas on Tuesday night. 

During the second half, Mavs' star Spencer Dinwiddie was ejected (Flagrant-2 foul) for an elbow to the face of Jordan Poole.     

The elbow did not appear intentional, and it was all friendly between the two players as Dinwiddie left the court.  

Many fans on Twitter did not appear to agree with the call to eject Dinwiddie from the game. 

Dinwiddie is averaging 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

In addition, he is shooting 47.8% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range. 

He is one of the top players for the Mavs, so it is disappointing that he won't be finishing out the game.  

The Mavs came into the night as one of the coldest teams in the league. 

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

However, they are a good team at home (8-3 in the 11 games they have hosted in Dallas). 

Coming into the night, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 9-10 record in 19 games.

As for the Warriors, they got off to a slow start to the year but have caught fire as of late.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak. 

The defending NBA Champions are the eighth seed in the west with an 11-10 record in 21 games. 

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here 

USATSI_19505368_168388303_lowres
News

Mavs' Star Ejected For Flagrant-2 Foul On Jordan Poole

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19504339_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Leads The NBA In This Surprising Stat

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19469942_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Paul George's Injury Status For Clippers-Trail Blazers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19527500_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19521945_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Must Find Identity With Karl-Anthony Towns Out

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19516714_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19454414_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaden Ivey's Status For Knicks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19469259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Update On Kawhi Leonard's Status This Week

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19187388_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers Send Rookie To G League Following Monday's Loss

By Brett Siegel