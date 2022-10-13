Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star

The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-2 in the preseason with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

Their two losses have come against the Miami Heat and Magic.

They will play their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 19 when they host the New York Knicks, so with the season coming up, they have made several roster moves on Thursday (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Grizzlies PR: "The Memphis Grizzlies today announce the team signed forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward Matthew Hurt and wing Sean McDermott."

Hurt and McDermott were both recently signed, so they will likely end up in the G League.

Last season, Hurt played in eight G League Showcase Cup games but injured his knee, so he missed most of the year.

During the 2021 season, he put up big numbers for the Duke men's basketball team.

He averaged 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 24 games.

In addition, he shot 55.6% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range.

He could be a good pickup by another team or the Grizzlies during the season.

Meanwhile, Onu played in 26 G League games last season, and Weems played in three G League games last season.

The Grizzlies are coming off of an impressive year where they were the second seed in the Western Conference and made it to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.