Skip to main content

Pat Riley's Viral Quote About Tyler Herro

Miami Heat President Pat Riley spoke about Tyler Herro on Monday. The Miami Heat lost in the Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, who are now playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Recently, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro spoke about becoming a starter for the team next season.  

In 2022, he averaged over 20 points per game and was the 6th Man of The Year.  

On Monday, Heat President Pat Riley met with the media, and spoke about Herro (quotes relayed by Five Reasons Sports). 

"If he wants to be a starter that's something you earn, and I think he can do that," Riley said via Five Reasons Sports. 

The Heat had a fantastic season finishing the year as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and making it all the way to the Conference Finals. 

They were just one game away from going to their second Finals in just four seasons (they lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics).  

Herro was drafted in 2019, and the Heat have been to the playoffs in all three years that he has been with the organization. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15022471_168388303_lowres
News

Pat Riley's Viral Quote About Tyler Herro

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18082008_168388303_lowres
Betting

Could Russell Westbrook Return To The OKC Thunder?

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_13596350_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Could Kyrie Irving Go To The Clippers?

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_18467356_168388303_lowres
News

This Video Of Draymond Green Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_17844072_168388303_lowres
News

Las Vegas Mayor Confident In Potential NBA Expansion

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
News

Is Steph Curry The Best Player In The World?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About Draymond Green After Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18468054_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Game 2 On Sunday

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18048501_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Donovan Mitchell Continues To Mull Future With Utah Jazz

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago