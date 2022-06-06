Pat Riley's Viral Quote About Tyler Herro

Miami Heat President Pat Riley spoke about Tyler Herro on Monday. The Miami Heat lost in the Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, who are now playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Recently, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro spoke about becoming a starter for the team next season.

In 2022, he averaged over 20 points per game and was the 6th Man of The Year.

On Monday, Heat President Pat Riley met with the media, and spoke about Herro (quotes relayed by Five Reasons Sports).

"If he wants to be a starter that's something you earn, and I think he can do that," Riley said via Five Reasons Sports.

The Heat had a fantastic season finishing the year as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and making it all the way to the Conference Finals.

They were just one game away from going to their second Finals in just four seasons (they lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics).

Herro was drafted in 2019, and the Heat have been to the playoffs in all three years that he has been with the organization.

Related stories on NBA basketball