Here's What Mike Budenholzer Said After Game 4

Mike Budenholzer met with the media after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 4 by a score of 116-108 to the Boston Celtics at home in Wisconsin on Monday night. 

After the game, head coach Mike Budenholzer met with the media. 

The win for the Celtics was huge, because they tied up the series at 2-2, and they now go home to Boston for Game 5 with all of the momentum.

If they had lost, they would have fallen into a 3-1 hole, which would have been extremely hard to overcome against the Bucks.

The series is now turned into a best of three with Game 5 in Boston, Game 6 in Milwaukee and Game 7 back in Boston. 

This matchup has the potential to go seven games, because the teams are so similar in terms of their elite defense, but also having superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo who can erupt for 40 points on any given night. 

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are the second seed in the east. 

