WATCH: Patrick Beverley Rips The Phoenix Suns

He Said What? Patrick Beverley Rips The Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Arizona for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
Prior to Sunday, the home team had gone 6-0 in the series, but the Mavs erupted on the road to beat the Suns by a score of 123-90.
The Suns were the first seed in the Western Conference, and had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season.
On Monday morning, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley made an appearance on ESPN's First Take.
Beverley ripped the Suns on the show.
"No one's afraid of Phoenix, we wanted them," Beverley said. "We wanted them, no one's afraid of Phoenix."
The Suns had looked dominant all season, and they had been coming off making the NBA Finals last year.
The blowout in Game 7 by the Mavs was a shock to most of the NBA world.
As for Beverley, he helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves back to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.
They lost in the first-round to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.
