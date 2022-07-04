Here's What Anthony Edwards Tweeted On Monday

On Monday, Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

Edwards was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia.

He finished his second year in the NBA this past season averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

The Timberwolves had their best season as a franchise since 2018, and they made the first-round of the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games, but could have easily won the series (they blew several huge leads in multiple games).

The team has a loaded roster with Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns (and they just traded for Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz).

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the trade on Friday.



