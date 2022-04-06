How to Watch Nets at Knicks on Wednesday Night

The 2021-22 NBA season has been a rollercoaster ride for the Brooklyn Nets, as they currently find themselves 41-38 on the season, 1.5 games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 7-seed in the Eastern Conference and currently tied record-wise with the Atlanta Hawks with Brooklyn owning the season tiebreaker over them..

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are two of the greatest talents in the league, but both of them have missed large chunks of time this season and injuries continue to pile up for the Nets, as Ben Simmons has yet to make his team-debut and Seth Curry has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue.

Guaranteed a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, a once championship hopeful at the beginning of the year will now have to fight for a real playoff spot and then draw one of the best teams in the entire league in the first-round of the playoffs.

Avoiding the 9-seed or the 10-seed would be great for the Brooklyn Nets, but doing so will not be easy and their rivals in the New York Knicks can make life harder for the Nets with a victory on Wednesday night.

The Knicks enter this matchup playing some of the better basketball they have played all season long. Even though they have been eliminated from postseason contention, R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin are still three young talents that have elevated New York’s play as of late.

In this rivalry between the Nets and Knicks, winning means everything and if there is one thing we know, it is that Madison Square Garden will be rocking in its second-to-last game of the season! Will the Knicks pull off the upset over the Nets and make their lives harder as Brooklyn heads towards the play-in tournament?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Nets vs. Knicks

WHO : Brooklyn Nets (41-38) vs. New York Knicks (35-44)

: Brooklyn Nets (41-38) vs. New York Knicks (35-44) WHEN : 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 6

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 6 WHERE : Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York TV: ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Nets vs. Knicks

Brooklyn currently ranks ninth in the league in scoring (112.6), led by All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who have combined to average 57.6 points per game this season.

The Nets have lost four of their last seven games this season, including two of their last three road games.

The Knicks have won seven of their last eleven games this season, but have lost four of their last five home games.

New York has struggled on offense this season, 27th in the league in points per game (106.5).

Immanuel Quickley has scored at least 16 points in five of the Knicks’ last six games, including in their most recent where he recorded his first career triple-double.

Last Matchup:

March 13, 2022 - Knicks 107, Nets 110

Kevin Durant carried the Nets past the Knicks in their last meeting, scoring a game-high 53 points on 19-37 (51.3%) shooting. A total of 17 turnovers by the Knicks led to 21 points for the Nets, which turned out to be the difference in the game. For New York, Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett and Evan Fournier scored a combined 75 points and they were the only Knicks players to score in double figures.

Nets-Knicks Most Recent Games:

Nets last game : Taking down a young Houston Rockets team 118-105 on Tuesday night, Kyrie Irving was the key scorer for the Brooklyn Nets with 42 points on 8-16 shooting from three-point range. Kevin Durant struggled offensively in this game, scoring just 18 points on 4-13 shooting from the floor, but he did finish with 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks for Brooklyn. Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond combined for 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Nets, as their bench gave them a combined 27 points as well.

: Taking down a young Houston Rockets team 118-105 on Tuesday night, Kyrie Irving was the key scorer for the Brooklyn Nets with 42 points on 8-16 shooting from three-point range. Kevin Durant struggled offensively in this game, scoring just 18 points on 4-13 shooting from the floor, but he did finish with 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 blocks for Brooklyn. Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond combined for 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Nets, as their bench gave them a combined 27 points as well. Knicks last game: On Sunday, the Knicks defeated the Orlando Magic 118-88 despite being without All-Star forward Julius Randle. R.J. Barrett recorded a game-high 27 points and second-year guard Immanuel Quickley stole the show, recording his first career triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Latest Injury News:

Nets: Ben Simmons (back soreness) - OUT, Goran Dragic (health and safety protocols) - OUT, Joe Harris (ankle surgery) - OUT, James Johnson (non-COVID illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Knicks: Kemba Walker (not with team) - OUT, Julius Randle (sore right quadriceps tendon) - OUT, Derrick Rose (right ankle surgery) - OUT, Cam Reddish (right shoulder injury) - OUT, Nerlens Noel (sore left foot) - OUT, Quentin Grimes (sore right knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Miles McBride (sore right knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard: 27.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists

, 6-2 guard: 27.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists G Seth Curry , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists G/F Bruce Brown , 6-4 guard/forward: 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists

, 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists C Andre Drummond, 6-10 center: 7.7 points, 9.2 rebounds

PROJECTED KNICKS STARTERS:

G/F Alec Burks , 6-6 guard/forward: 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds G Evan Fournier , 6-7 guard: 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds

, 6-7 guard: 14.2 points, 2.6 rebounds G/F R.J. Barrett , 6-6 guard/forward: 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds F Obi Toppin , 6-9 forward: 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-9 forward: 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds C Mitchell Robinson, 7-0 center: 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Nets can pull within one game of the 7-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers with a win and could pull a game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks in the standings with a win and a Hawks loss.

Brooklyn is currently tied for the 8-seed in the East at 41-38 with the Hawks; Brooklyn currently owns the tiebreaker.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined to average 59.6 points per game over the Nets’ last seven games.

R.J. Barrett has scored at least 25 points in 19 different games this season, five of which have come within the Knicks’ last eight games.

Evan Fournier has averaged 18.0 points per game against the Nets this season, shooting 12-28 (42.9%) from three-point range.

Related stories on FastBreak: