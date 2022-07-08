Skip to main content
NBA Veteran Officially Waived

The Portland Trail Blazers have officially waived NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe. The point guard has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.

On July 6, the Portland Trail Blazers officially waived veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe. 

The former Kentucky star was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Trail Blazers during the regular season, but he did not play in a game for them due to injury.

He has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns. 

At 32-years-old, he could be a very good pickup for a contending team off the bench, or a young team who needs a veteran presence.

He has career averages of 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds 4.2 assists per game. 

With the Suns, he averaged over 20 points per game in two straight seasons in 2016 and 2017. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

