NBA Veteran Officially Waived
The Portland Trail Blazers have officially waived NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe. The point guard has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.
On July 6, the Portland Trail Blazers officially waived veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe.
The former Kentucky star was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Trail Blazers during the regular season, but he did not play in a game for them due to injury.
He has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.
At 32-years-old, he could be a very good pickup for a contending team off the bench, or a young team who needs a veteran presence.
He has career averages of 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds 4.2 assists per game.
With the Suns, he averaged over 20 points per game in two straight seasons in 2016 and 2017.
