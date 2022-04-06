How to Watch Wizards at Hawks on Wednesday Night

Last season, the Atlanta Hawks shocked everyone by claiming the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference and going all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, losing in six games to the eventual champions in the Milwaukee Bucks.

Trae Young has continued to grow into a sensational talent and while he has had yet another All-Star season, the Hawks have been very mediocre, finding themselves having to earn a playoff spot via the play-in tournament.

Consistency has been hard to come by in Atlanta this season and playing their second game in as many nights on Wednesday, the Hawks will have to play well in order to pick up a win against a Washington Wizards team that has nothing to lose.

The Wizards have already been eliminated from postseason contention and with some key players out, others have stepped up to prove their worth. Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura and rookie Corey Kispert have all been playing well as of late, making the Wizards a team just waiting to pull off an upset or two late in the year!

Coming off a win on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Wizards will once again look to pick up a quality road win as they inch closer towards their final game of the season.

Will the Hawks and Wizards split their season-series or will Atlanta take this game on Wednesday night to win three out of four against Washington?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Wizards vs. Hawks

WHO : Washington Wizards (35-44) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-38)

: Washington Wizards (35-44) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-38) WHEN : 8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 6

: 8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 6 WHERE : State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Wizards vs. Hawks

The Hawks are shooting 37.3% from three-point range as a team this year, ranking them second in the league in three-point shooting percentage.

Atlanta has won six of their last eight games, including three straight home wins.

The Wizards are just 14-25 on the road this season and have not won in Atlanta during the regular season since 2018.

Trae Young is averaging 29.7 points, 10.1 assists and is shooting 40% from three-point range over his last nine games.

Last Matchup:

March 4, 2022 - Hawks 117, Wizards 114

Leading by 14 points at one point, the Hawks escaped the Wizards 117-114 last month. Trae Young scored 25 points and recorded 8 assists, but it was De’Andre Hunter that led the way offensively for the Hawks with 26 points on 8-12 shooting from the floor. For the Wizards, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 28 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Washington had 37 assists against Atlanta, their second most assists in a game this season.

Wizards-Hawks Most Recent Games:

Wizards last game : On Tuesday night, the Wizards threw a wrench in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ plans to potentially move up to a Top-6 seed in the Western Conference by defeating them 132-114 in Minnesota. Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points and 8 rebounds in the game, as Washington recorded 38 total assists, the most they have recorded in a game this season.

: On Tuesday night, the Wizards threw a wrench in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ plans to potentially move up to a Top-6 seed in the Western Conference by defeating them 132-114 in Minnesota. Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points and 8 rebounds in the game, as Washington recorded 38 total assists, the most they have recorded in a game this season. Hawks last game: Riding a five-game win streak, the Hawks fell 118-108 at home to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Trae Young scored 26 points and dished out 15 assists, but the Hawks gave up 62 points in the paint to the Raptors.

Latest Injury News:

Wizards: Bradley Beal (wrist) - OUT, Kyle Kuzma (knee) - OUT, Vernon Carey Jr. (calf) - OUT

Hawks: John Collins (finger/foot) - OUT, Lou Williams (back) - OUT, Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) - QUESTIONABLE, Danilo Gallinari (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED WIZARDS STARTERS:

G Tomas Satoransky , 6-7 guard: 3.5 points, 3.1 assists

, 6-7 guard: 3.5 points, 3.1 assists G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , 6-5 guard: 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds F Corey Kispert , 6-7 forward: 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds F Rui Hachimura , 6-8 forward: 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds C Kristaps Porzingis, 7-3 center: 20.1 points, 7.9 rebounds

PROJECTED HAWKS STARTERS:

G Trae Young , 6-1 guard: 28.2 points, 9.7 assists

, 6-1 guard: 28.2 points, 9.7 assists G Kevin Huerter , 6-7 guard: 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-7 guard: 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot , 6-7 forward: 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds F De’Andre Hunter , 6-8 forward: 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds C Clint Capela, 6-10 center: 10.8 points, 11.9 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Atlanta Hawks are currently tied in the standings with the Brooklyn Nets and can reclaim the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference with a win and a loss by the Nets on Wednesday.

The Wizards have won five of their last seven games despite not being in contention for a playoff spot.

Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and has shot 46.5% from the floor over the Wizards’ last ten games.

Atlanta currently ranks second in the league in offensive rating.

Trae Young currently leads all players in the NBA in total assists on the year (707).

