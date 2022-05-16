Skip to main content
Pacers Podcast: Scott Agness is Joined By Caitlin Cooper To Review Last Season And Discuss Team Needs

Pacers Podcast: Scott Agness is Joined By Caitlin Cooper To Review Last Season And Discuss Team Needs

Before the NBA Draft Lottery, Scott Agness looks back at a segmented past few seasons for the Indiana Pacers with Caitlin Cooper on The Fieldhouse Files Podcast.

Before the NBA Draft Lottery, Scott Agness looks back at a segmented past few seasons for the Indiana Pacers with Caitlin Cooper on The Fieldhouse Files Podcast.

The Pacers have their highest draft selection since the 1980s. Recording a 25-57 record this past season, the Pacers have a chance to get a franchise-changing player in the draft next month.

Before that, thought, it's important to take a thorough look back at the previous season, what went wrong and what needs to improve.

On the latest episode of "The Fieldhouse Files Podcast," Scott Agness is joined by Caitlin Cooper from Indy Cornrows.

Among the items discussed:

  • Getting into writing about the Pacers, starting during the 2013-14 season.
  • State of the franchise and the top priority being defense, which ranked 28th last season.
  • Her reaction to swapping Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton and why they “nailed the trade deadline.”
  • What Myles Turner could look like offensively next season.
  • Future roles of Duane Washington Jr., Terry Taylor and Oshae Brissett.
  • Positions that needed to be upgraded for next season.
  • Get to know Caitlin and her passion for the game.
  • These past few seasons being very segmented — and the value of having a connected team.
  • And so … much … more.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Follow Scott Agness on Twitter: @ScottAgness

