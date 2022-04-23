Here's What Zion Williamson Tweeted Before Game 3
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening for Game 3 of their first-round series.
On Friday (just a few hours before tip off), Zion Williamson sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.
Williamson has yet to play in a game so far this season, but the Pelicans have been playing well in his absence.
They started out the season struggling, and finished the season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
However, they made the NBA Playoffs after winning their way through the play-in tournament (beating the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers).
They are now the eighth seed in the west and tied up 1-1 with the Suns.
The Suns won the first game of the series, but the Pelicans stormed back to take Game 2 as a massive underdog.
After making the NBA Finals in 2021, the Suns finished their season as the best team in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference.
