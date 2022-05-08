Skip to main content

Knicks Star Sends Out A Bold Tweet During Suns-Mavs Game 4

New York Knicks star Evan Fournier sent out a tweet during Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks are playing Game 4 of their second-round playoff series in Texas on Sunday afternoon, and Chris Paul had been in foul trouble all day. 

The future Basketball Hall of Famer fouled out mid-way through the fourth quarter, and New York Knicks star Evan Fournier sent out a tweet about all of the foul calls on Paul.  

Fournier's tweet said: "Ayooo what CP3 do to get these calls tonight"

The Suns currently have a 2-1 lead in the series after they won the first two games in Arizona, but lost Game 3 on the road in Dallas on Friday night. 

The Mavs are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season, while the Suns made the NBA Finals last season. 

As for the Knicks, they had a solid season in 2021 (fourth seed in the Eastern Conference), but failed to make the play-in tournament or the playoffs this season. 

