Zion Williamson Makes Huge Decision About His Future With New Orleans

On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Zion Williamson has agreed to an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after a stellar season at Duke. Williamson did not play in a game this season, but the Pelicans did make the playoffs (they lost in the first-round to the Phoenix Suns).

Wojnarowski: "New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN."

Williamson was an All-Star in 2021, but he did not play in a single game this past season. 

He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an unbelievably impressive season at Duke. 

Without Williamson, the Pelicans still made the NBA Playoffs and gave the Phoenix Suns a good run in the first-round of the playoffs. 

Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum made a very solid pair, and if they can add a healthy Williamson to the mix then they could be a very dangerous team. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

