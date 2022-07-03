Zion Williamson Makes Huge Decision About His Future With New Orleans
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Zion Williamson has agreed to an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Wojnarowski: "New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports’ Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN."
Williamson was an All-Star in 2021, but he did not play in a single game this past season.
He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an unbelievably impressive season at Duke.
Without Williamson, the Pelicans still made the NBA Playoffs and gave the Phoenix Suns a good run in the first-round of the playoffs.
Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum made a very solid pair, and if they can add a healthy Williamson to the mix then they could be a very dangerous team.
