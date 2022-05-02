Draymond Green's Viral Instagram Story After Getting Ejected
The Golden State Warriros defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 117-116 on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee, and the game was one of the more entertaining games of the entire playoffs so far.
During the first half, Draymond Green got ejected for a flagrant 2 foul that was questionable to say the very least.
After the game, Brandon Clarke spoke about the foul, and Green reposted it to his Instagram story with a ton of laughing emojis.
The Warriros were still able to overcome a halftime deficit, and come out in the second half without Green and pick up the big win.
They now lead the series 1-0, and Game 2 will be back in Memphis on Tuesday night.
The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the playoffs in just five games.
They should have probably swept them, but they lost Game 4 on the road.
As for the Grizzlies, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs in six games, but the series was not in their favor for a large part of it.
The Timberwolves won the first game, and led in the fourth quarters of several of the games that they lost.
