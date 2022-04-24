VIRAL: Reggie Miller RIPS Ben Simmons After Injury Status For Game 4 Revealed
On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 109-103 to the Boston Celtics, which sent them into an 0-3 hole in their first-round playoff series.
On Sunday, the Nets have listed All-Star Ben Simmons as ruled out for Game 4 on Monday evening in New York.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons had been expected to play in Game 4, but he had back soreness on Sunday and he and the team mutually agreed on him to sit out another game.
Wojnarowski's tweet said: "ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he'll remain out for Game 4."
Simmons has yet to play in a game so far for either the Philadelphia 76ers (where he played before he was traded) or the Nets.
On Sunday, Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller sent out a tweet ripping Simmons that is going viral on Twitter.
Miller's tweet said: "Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive .. As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp"
