Kevin Durant Tweets Viral Video On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a promo for the new movie "NYC Point Gods".

On Wednesday, Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a promo for the upcoming movie, "NYC Point Gods." 

The post already has nearly 18,000 likes and over 540,000 views in less than five hours.    

A lot of attention is on Durant right now, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets. 

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment considering they had been expected to compete for a title.  

Durant has been with the Nets since 2019, but he missed the first season due to injury. 

The two seasons that he has played they have only won one playoff series, so the tenure in Brooklyn for him and Kyrie Irving has not gone as expected.  

