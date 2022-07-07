Key Golden State Warriors Player Signs With New Team

On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors officially signed Otto Porter Jr., who spent last season with the Golden State Warriors.

Raptors: "Welcome to the North Side, Otto Porter Jr! #WeTheNorth"

The former third overall pick averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season, which helped the Warriors win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics last month.

He is 29-years-old, and has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards.

The Warriors also thanked Porter Jr. for his time with the team

Warriors: "Thank you for an incredible season, Otto. Best of luck in Toronto."

