Key Golden State Warriors Player Signs With New Team

Otto Porter Jr. has officially signed with the Toronto Raptors after winning the NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors last season.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors officially signed Otto Porter Jr., who spent last season with the Golden State Warriors.  

Raptors: "Welcome to the North Side, Otto Porter Jr! #WeTheNorth"

The former third overall pick averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season, which helped the Warriors win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics last month.  

He is 29-years-old, and has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards.   

The Warriors also thanked Porter Jr. for his time with the team  

Warriors: "Thank you for an incredible season, Otto. Best of luck in Toronto."

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

