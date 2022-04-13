Here's What Patrick Beverley Said After The T-Wolves Beat The Clippers

Patrick Beverley spoke to reporters after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 109-104 on Tuesday evening, and they will now be the seventh seed in the Western Conference for the NBA Playoffs.

After the big win, Patrick Beverley spoke to reporters.

The Timberwolves will play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, which will begin on Saturday afternoon.

Beverley continues his streak of never missing the playoffs in his entire career.

This is his first season playing for Minnesota.

