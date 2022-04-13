Here's What Patrick Beverley Said After The T-Wolves Beat The Clippers
Patrick Beverley spoke to reporters after the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 109-104 on Tuesday evening, and they will now be the seventh seed in the Western Conference for the NBA Playoffs.
After the big win, Patrick Beverley spoke to reporters.
The Timberwolves will play the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, which will begin on Saturday afternoon.
Beverley continues his streak of never missing the playoffs in his entire career.
This is his first season playing for Minnesota.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.