Paul Pierce's Tweet Before The Celtics Hosted The Heat

Paul Pierce sent out a tweet before the Boston Celtics hosted the Miami Heat for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night in Massachusetts, and before the game Celtics legend Paul Pierce sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.  

The Celtics have a 3-2 lead in the series, so if they win the game they will advance to the NBA Finals on Friday night at home.  

As for the Heat, they can force a Game 7 back in Florida with a win.  

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won that series but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. 

Whoever wins the series this season will face off with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for the title. 

As for Pierce, he is one of the greatest players to ever play for the Celtics, and he helped them win the title in 2008 against the Lakers.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

