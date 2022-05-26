Skip to main content

Joel Embiid's Bold Tweet About The Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a bold tweet about the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening. The Celtics have a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 93-80 on the road in Florida on Wednesday night to take Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Celtics, so they can win the whole thing in Game 6 back at home in Boston.

During the game, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a bold tweet about the Celtics. 

"Boston just has too many weapons," Embiid tweeted.   

The Celtics had four players score in double-digits, and they are just an all around talented team with stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and solid veterans like Al Horford and Marcus Smart. 

The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020 in the bubble, but the Heat won the series to advance to the NBA Finals. 

However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA Championship. 

Game 6 will be on Friday night. 

