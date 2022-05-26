Joel Embiid's Bold Tweet About The Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat by a score of 93-80 on the road in Florida on Wednesday night to take Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Celtics, so they can win the whole thing in Game 6 back at home in Boston.
During the game, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a bold tweet about the Celtics.
"Boston just has too many weapons," Embiid tweeted.
The Celtics had four players score in double-digits, and they are just an all around talented team with stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and solid veterans like Al Horford and Marcus Smart.
The two teams faced off in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020 in the bubble, but the Heat won the series to advance to the NBA Finals.
However, they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA Championship.
Game 6 will be on Friday night.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.