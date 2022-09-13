Skip to main content
Phoenix Suns Release Statement Regarding Owner Robert Sarver

Following the NBA’s decision to suspend and fine Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver amid their investigation into his personal and workplace misconduct, the Suns have released a statement.

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver had been in the news quite a bit this past NBA season for all of the wrong reasons. In November, ESPN released a story outlining statements and conduct of Sarver relating to his behavior and attitude in the workplace.

From making derogatory remarks to mistreating employees, Sarver was being accused of quite a bit, which prompted the NBA to step in and conduct their own private investigation on the team’s owner.

On Tuesday, the league released a statement in regards to their investigation with some major penalties being handed out to Sarver.

The NBA has decided to suspend Robert Sarver one year from both the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury organizations, as well as fine him $10 million and complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct. This fine will be donated by the league to organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace.

Upon the league releasing their statement and punishments, the Phoenix Suns and Mercury released a joint-statement Tuesday afternoon.

In regards to Robert Sarver directly, the statement read: “Robert Saver is also taking responsibility for his actions. He recognizes that at times during his eighteen years of ownership, his conduct did not reflect his, or the Suns’ values, and was inconsistent with the advancement the management team has taken with Robert’s full support.”

Sarver also released his own statement on the matter, offering his apologies and accepting the consequences of his actions.

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the league’s most successful teams in recent seasons, as they have gone 149-78 over the last three years, making the playoffs twice and reaching the 2021 NBA Finals.

Preparing for the 2022-23 season, the Suns are once again expected to be a juggernaut in the Western Conference that has high championship aspirations. 

