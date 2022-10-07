Skip to main content
The Portland Trail Blazers Have Waived Three Players

The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Friday that they have waived Wesley Iwundu, Brandon Williams and Devontae Cacok.

Cutting their roster size down ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season, the Portland Trail Blazers have waived Welsey Iwundu, Brandon Williams and Devontae Cacok, the team announced on Friday.

Signing a training camp deal with the team two weeks ago, Wesley Iwundu played in just one preseason game with Portland, scoring 5 points and grabbing 3 rebounds in a total of 12 minutes. Iwundu has spent 5 years in the NBA, playing for the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.

Brandon Williams made his NBA debut with the Portland Trail Blazers last season and actually played quite well. In a total of 24 games, Williams averaged 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and he started in 16 games due to Portland dealing with various injuries to the core of their roster.

Originally signing a 10-day deal with Portland, Williams signed a two-way contract with the Blazers in February and remained with them for the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Devontae Cacok has spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the San Antonio Spurs, playing in a total of 36 games in the NBA.

The Portland Trail Blazers now have 17 players under contract right now, including those that have signed training camp deals. What is worth noting is that Portland has both of their two-way roster spots open, meaning that Jared Rhoden, Olivier Saar and Isaiah Miller, all of which currently on training camp deals with the team, have a good chance of earning a two-way spot at the very least this upcoming 2022-23 season.

Beginning the new season on the road, Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on October 19. 

