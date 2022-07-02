Scottie Pippen's Son Just Signed With This NBA Team

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers have reported that Scottie Pippen Jr. has signed a two-way contract with the team.

Pippen Jr. is 21-years-old and played his college basketball at Vanderbilt.

He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft last month.

His father is NBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who won six NBA Championships with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

They are also in a tight spot with the salary cap.

Therefore, any talent that they can find (young or old) that is cheap will be very important to their success next season.

They still have LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, but between age and injuries they will need a lot to go their way in order to have a great season.

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship, but since then they have lost in the first-round of the playoffs and missed the playoffs.

Their season will be something to keep an eye on because of how many future Hall of Famers are on the roster.

