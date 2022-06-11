You Won't Believe Who Worked Out For The Bucks

On Thursday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported big news about Shareef O'Neal (son of Shaquille O'Neal).

According to Buha, the 22-year-old has worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks, and has workouts scheduled with the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

Buha's tweet: "Draft prospect Shareef O’Neal has an upcoming workout set with the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic. O’Neal worked out for the Bucks today and has scheduled visits to Cleveland, Atlanta and Washington among others. @ShamsCharania reported this week that O’Neal is draft eligible"

O'Neal played college basketball for UCLA and LSU.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23.

