You Won't Believe Who Worked Out For The Bucks

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the NBA Draft will also take place at the end of the month. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Shareef O'Neal has workouts coming up with the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards (he's also already worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks).
O'Neal played college basketball for UCLA and LSU.
The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23.
