Shocking Report About Kevin Durant Amid Trade Rumors

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! had some interesting things to say on his "Posted Up" podcast about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Haynes: "I'll say this about Kevin Durant, since he requested a trade, there's been numerous stars that I've spoken to. Numerous stars that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain, to see if he would consider other avenues, just want to get a sense of what he's thinking. KD's gone dark. He's not talking to anybody, not answering anybodies phone calls, not responding to texts, KD has gone dark."

The betting favorites to land Durant (outside of the Nets) according to Bovada Sportsbook are the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.

Related stories on NBA basketball