Shocking Report About Kevin Durant Amid Trade Rumors
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! (on the Posted Up podcast), multiple star players in the NBA have tried to get in touch with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. According to Haynes, Durant has not answered these players. The betting favorites for where Durant will land are the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo! had some interesting things to say on his "Posted Up" podcast about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.
Haynes: "I'll say this about Kevin Durant, since he requested a trade, there's been numerous stars that I've spoken to. Numerous stars that have been trying to get in touch with him to pick his brain, to see if he would consider other avenues, just want to get a sense of what he's thinking. KD's gone dark. He's not talking to anybody, not answering anybodies phone calls, not responding to texts, KD has gone dark."
The betting favorites to land Durant (outside of the Nets) according to Bovada Sportsbook are the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
