Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 3

Here's What Steph Curry Said After Winning Game 3
The Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals with a 126-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at home in San Francisco.
Curry finished the big win with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists and afterwards he met with the media.
Curry and the Warriors are back to being the team that they were for the five years prior to their two-year playoff drought.
They had gone to five straight NBA Finals and won three NBA titles during that time span.
Curry also won two NBA MVP Awards in that period.
This is their sixth time in the Conference Finals in the last eight seasons.
Games 3 and 4 of the series will now be played back in Texas, and Game 3 is on Sunday evening.
The Mavs will look to avoid going into an 0-3 hole, because no team in the history of the NBA has recovered from that to win a series.
