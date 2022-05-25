Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 4

Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in Texas.

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 119-109 on Tuesday evening in Texas, and the series is now 3-1 in favor of the Warriors.

The Mavs avoided a sweep, and Game 5 will be back in San Francisco on Thursday night where they will once again have to fend off elimination.

Steph Curry finished the game with 20 points and eight assists and after the game he met with media.

The Warriros had won the first three games and the Mavs did not appear as if they had any shot.

However, the win for the Mavs in Game 4 at least makes Game 5 interesting because they could force a Game 6 back in Texas.

The Mavs are in the NBA Playoffs for the third straight year, but this is first time in the Conference Finals since the 2011 season.

As for the Warriors, this is their first time in the postseason since 2019.

