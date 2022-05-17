Skip to main content

VIRAL: This Question Had Steph Curry Shocked

Steph Curry met with the media before Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series on Wednesday night in San Francisco.  

On Monday, Steph Curry met with the media, and there was a hilarious moment that went viral. 

Curry was asked a question by a reporter, and the reporter started out the question by sayin; "hey Steph, being the two-way player that you are."

The question and Curry's reaction was hilarious, because Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter ever, but he gets a lot of criticism for his defense. 

The Warriros are in the NBA Playoffs for the first time in two years, and prior to that drought they had made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons and won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

This season, they finished as the third seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round (fives games) and the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round (six games). 

