Steph Curry And Draymond Green Announced Exciting News

Steph Curry will appear on the latest episode of the Draymond Green Show. The two have been teammates since Green entered the NBA, and they have won three NBA Championships on the Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday, Draymond Green sent out an Instagram post that announced that the latest guest on his podcast will be Steph Curry. 

Curry also posted a story to his Instagram about his upcoming appearance on the show.  

Steph Curry's Instagram story on April 13, 2022.

Steph Curry's Instagram story on April 13, 2022.

The pair have won three NBA Championships together for the Golden State Warriors, and have played together since Draymond Green's rookie season in 2012. 

The Draymond Green show can be streamed here. 

