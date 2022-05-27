Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Mavs
The Golden State Warriors are headed to their sixth appearance in the NBA Finals in the last eight years after they beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-110 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.
The Warriors had won the first three games of the series, but they lost Game 4, which gave the Mavs some life.
However, the Warriros quickly shut the door in Game 5 on any possible magical comeback for the Mavs.
In the first-round, the Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets and then they knocked off the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round.
In the NBA Finals, they will face off with either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat.
That series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Celtics, and they will play Game 6 on Friday night in Boston.
If the Heat win, they will force a Game 7 back in Florida.
