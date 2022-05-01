Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Won Game 1

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies played a thriller in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon and the Warriros came away with a 117-116 win to take Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

After the big win, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media where he was asked about the flagrant 2 foul that ejected Draymond Green in the first half.

"Yeah, I was surprised," Kerr said when asked if he was stunned that it was a flagrant 2 foul as opposed to a flagrant 1.

The Warriros went into halftime trailing, and then had to play the second half without Green, but they were able to close the deal in a hostile environment on the road.

The Grizzlies put up a good fight as the Warriors had taken a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, but they rallied back to make it an exciting finish.

Jordan Poole led the Warriros with 31 points, while Ja Morant led all scorers with 34 points in the game.

The series is now 1-0 in favor of the Warriors, and Game 2 will be back in Memphis on Tuesday evening.

