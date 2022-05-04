Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 2

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriros lost Game 2 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 2 of their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 106-101.

After the loss, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

Not only did the Warriros lose the game, but one of their rising stars Gary Payton II has a fractured left elbow.

The Warriors and Grizzlies are now 1-1 in their series, and Games 3 and 4 will be in Golden State.

The win for the Grizzlies in Game 2 was huge, so that they did not have to go to Chase Center in an 0-2 hole.

Ja Morant has been a superstar for the young Grizzlies, and in Game 2 he scored 47 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out eight assists.

In Game 1, Morant led all scorers with 34 points, but he missed a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been in the playoffs since the 2019 NBA Finals when they lost to the Toronto Raptors.

As for the Grizzlies, they made the NBA Playoffs last season but lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz in just five games.

This season, they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball