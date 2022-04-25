Skip to main content

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost Game 4

Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 4 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in Colorado.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets faced off in Colorado for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.              

The Warriros came into the game with a 3-0 lead in the series, which meant that they could have ended the series in a sweep. 

However, the Nuggets came through when it mattered most by winning 126-121 to force a Game 5 back in Golden State, and to end their seven-game losing streak in the playoffs dating back to last season when they were swept by the Phoenix Suns. 

After the loss, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.  

"It started too late," Kerr said of the Warriors comeback. "We had a very poor first half."

The Warriors are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season, and in their return to the postseason they look like their old selves.  

Even with the loss, they have looked excellent in the first four games of the series. 

They won the first three, and had a great comeback after trailing by double-digits in the second half. 

With less than 90 seconds left they took the lead on a jumper from Steph Curry. 

That being said, the Nuggets made the better plays down the stretch to save their season. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

