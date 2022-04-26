Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Were Eliminated
The Brooklyn Nets lost 116-112 to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening, which means that their season has ended on their home floor.
The Nets were swept 4-0 by the Celtics, who just looked like the better team by a mile in every game.
None of the contests were blowouts, but the Celtics made key players in the fourth quarter of every game that the Nets did not make.
After the loss, head coach Steve Nash met with the media.
The Nets lost in the second-round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks, and they were also eliminated on their home court in a Game 7.
With All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this is not how the season was supposed to go for the Nets.
In addition, Nash very well could find himself on the hot seat, or even fired for a performance like they had in the postseason.
As for the Celtics, they look like a team who is poised to make a run at the NBA Finals.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.