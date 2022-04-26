Skip to main content

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Were Eliminated

Steve Nash met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets got eliminated by the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets lost 116-112 to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening, which means that their season has ended on their home floor. 

The Nets were swept 4-0 by the Celtics, who just looked like the better team by a mile in every game. 

None of the contests were blowouts, but the Celtics made key players in the fourth quarter of every game that the Nets did not make. 

After the loss, head coach Steve Nash met with the media.  

The Nets lost in the second-round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks, and they were also eliminated on their home court in a Game 7.

With All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this is not how the season was supposed to go for the Nets.    

In addition, Nash very well could find himself on the hot seat, or even fired for a performance like they had in the postseason.     

As for the Celtics, they look like a team who is poised to make a run at the NBA Finals. 

