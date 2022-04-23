Skip to main content

Steve Nash Was Asked Before Game 3 If Ben Simmons Will Play In Game 4

Steve Nash was asked if Ben Simmons will return for Game 4 before the Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in Game 3.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics on Saturday evening for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.  

Ben Simmons remains ruled out for the contest, but there have been a lot of rumblings about the fact that Simmons could make his season debut in Game 4 on Monday. 

On Saturday, before the Nets host the Celtics, head coach Steve Nash was asked about Simmons. 

Nash was asked if the result of Game 3 would have any bearing on if they would bring Simmons back in Game 4. 

"I think it's really a matter of if Ben is ready to play," Nash said. 

The Nets trail the series 2-0 after losing the first two games in Boston. 

They had been been very competitive games, but the Celtics were able to pull away at the end in both of them. 

In Game 1, the Celtics won on a buzzer beater from Jayson Tatum (the Nets led 114-113 until the final second). 

If the Nets lose Game 3, they will fall into an 0-3 hole, and no team in NBA history has ever come back from that deficit. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

