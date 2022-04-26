NBA Team Jokingly Offers Tom Brady A 10-Day Contract

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and former New England Patriots) quarterback Tom Brady posted a video playing basketball to TikTok, and the Dallas Mavericks jokingly offered him a 10-day contract in the comments section.

Mavs: "10-day? 👀 👀"

Brady: "DMs are open. (I think, honestly I don't know where my DMs are on here)"

Screenshot from Tom Brady's Tik Tok

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion won six titles with the New England Patriots and has won one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He is widely regarded as the greatest NFL player to ever play.

As for the Mavs, they are currently in the middle of a first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz.

They lead the series 3-2, and a win on Thursday in Salt Lake City would advance them to the second-round of the playoffs.

In the last two seasons they have been eliminated in the playoffs in the first-round.

Back in 2017, they legitimately signed former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to a contract, and while he did not play in the game, he was dressed and in uniform on the bench.

The publicity stunt was one of the cooler things to ever happen at an NBA game.

